Cue The Pipes And Drums! A Sneak Peek Of Friday’s ‘Thistles And Shamrocks’ Concert

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Scottish Heritage Association held a dress rehearsal Thursday night in preparation of its annual Thistles and Shamrocks concert happening Friday.

The concert involves the DSHA’s Pipes and Drums Band, the Highland Dancers, and the Celtic Folk group “EIRA”.

This event is put on as a fundraiser for the DSHA to perpetuate Scottish culture in Northeast Minnesota, but also a fun way to kick off the month of St. Patrick’s Day.

“It’s a blast, we get to do what we love. A lot of us have full time jobs or retirees in the pipe band, highland dance classes have been around for many many year, kids, adults, anybody who’s interested in Scottish heritage or the arts. It’s a great time to get out and perform and show the community what we can do and we have a good time doing it,” said Jason Reid, DSHA Concert Committee chair.

The performance is Friday at 7 p.m. at the College of St. Scholastica’s Mitchell Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.