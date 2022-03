Late Rally Falls Short for Grand Rapids Boys Hockey as Andover Wins Section 7AA Championship

The Huskies capture their third straight section title.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ren Morque would score in the third period, but it wouldn’t be enough as the late rally falls short for the Grand Rapids boys hockey team as Andover defeated the Thunderhawks 3-1 Thursday night in the Section 7AA championship game.

The Huskies capture their third straight section title.