Meet Minnesota’s Snowplows: Betty Whiteout, CTRL Salt Delete, Scoop Dogg

Site Staff,
Name A Snowplow Contest

(courtesy: Minnesota Department of Transportation)

(FOX 9) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation unveiled the state’s newly named snowplows Thursday morning.

The snowplows got a makeover soon after the contest results were revealed last month. The creative names were submitted, voted and handpicked by more than 59,000 Minnesotans across the state in the “Name a Snowplow” contest.

Every region of Minnesota has a snowplow with a unique name picked by Minnesotans:

  • Blizzard of Oz in northwest Minnesota
  • No More Mr. Ice Guy in northeast Minnesota
  • The Big Leplowski in west central Minnesota
  • Scoop Dogg in central Minnesota
  • Plowasaurus Rex in the Twin Cities metro
  • Betty Whiteout in southwest Minnesota
  • Ctrl Salt Delete in south-central Minnesota
  • Edward Blizzardhands in southeast Minnesota
Categories: Minnesota, News, News – Latest News

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Spr 2022 728x90