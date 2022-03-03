Meet Minnesota’s Snowplows: Betty Whiteout, CTRL Salt Delete, Scoop Dogg
(FOX 9) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation unveiled the state’s newly named snowplows Thursday morning.
The snowplows got a makeover soon after the contest results were revealed last month. The creative names were submitted, voted and handpicked by more than 59,000 Minnesotans across the state in the “Name a Snowplow” contest.
Every region of Minnesota has a snowplow with a unique name picked by Minnesotans:
- Blizzard of Oz in northwest Minnesota
- No More Mr. Ice Guy in northeast Minnesota
- The Big Leplowski in west central Minnesota
- Scoop Dogg in central Minnesota
- Plowasaurus Rex in the Twin Cities metro
- Betty Whiteout in southwest Minnesota
- Ctrl Salt Delete in south-central Minnesota
- Edward Blizzardhands in southeast Minnesota