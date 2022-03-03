Minnesota State Rep Jen Schultz Not Seeking Reelection

DULUTH, Minn. – On Thursday, Minnesota State Rep Jen Schultz (DFL) announced she would not seek reelection.

“I want to thank all the people of District 7A for their support over the years,” Schultz said. It has been exciting and rewarding to serve my constituents in the legislature, and to work with distinguished elected leaders like Speaker Hortman and my fellow chair Representative Liebling, as well as commissioners, administrative staff, House staff, and others who tirelessly serve the people of Minnesota.”

Schultz is currently serving her fourth term representing Duluth in the District 7A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Schultz is an economics professor at the Labovitz Schools of Business and Economics at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

She serves as Chair of House Human Services Finance & Policy Committee, and on the Ways and Means, Taxes, Health Finance and Policy, and Redistricting Committees of the Minnesota House.

She is also a Commissioner of the Great Lakes Commission, where she has championed the protection of the Great Lakes and advocated for federal funding of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

“I am proud of my work during my tenure in office,” Schultz said. Especially my role in creating the historic 2021 Health and Human Services omnibus bill that made investments to relieve homelessness, food insecurity, and health inequities, as well as other problems detrimental to health. I was a leader in passing a bill to expand access to our successful Minnesota Care insurance plan, allowing families with unaffordable employee insurance plans access to the program, making Minnesota the only state to fix the “family glitch” problem. I organized bipartisan support for legislation licensing assisted living facilities, regulating the conversion of non-profit health plans, reforming the disability waiver rate system, and increasing wages for personal care assistants.”