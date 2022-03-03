UMD Honors Student Association Donates Thousands to CHUM

DULUTH, Minn. — The Honor Student Association has been in partnership with CHUM for about 8 years, and they presented a special donation to CHUM on Wednesday at the Steve O’Neil Apartments on Fourth Street.

Central Hillside, where the Steve O’Neil Apartments are located in, does not have immediate access to any grocery stores, playgrounds or athletic facilities, eespecially if the residents do not own a vehicle.

UMD started a series of fundraisers beginning at Thanksgiving last year, like a talent show, and have since raised $10,000 dollars, which will go towards buying a shuttle for the Steve O’Neil residents and families.

“It’s incredibly valuable to have young minds being interested in philanthropic endeavors and to be able to come alongside and support persons in need and families, and I’m sure it has been a mutually beneficial experience,” said John Cole, executive director of CHUM.

“UMD is a very sheltered place where we’re cut off from the rest of the community, It’s essentially a giant compound, and there’s a lot of really cool students, especially within the University Honors Program that really care about Duluth as a whole, and I think this was a really big opportunity to show that,” said Isaac Conrad, with the University Honor Student Association.

UMD is still accepting donations for the Steve O’neil Apartments, they have a venmo set up, @SONAShuttle , but you can also mail contributions to the honors department at 403 Library Drive, EduE 21, Duluth, MN, 55812.