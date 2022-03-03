UMD Men’s Hockey Wraps Up Regular Season with Home Showdown Against St. Cloud State

With the Bulldogs just two points ahead of the Huskies in the NCHC standings, home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs will hang in the balance for both teams.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team will wrap up its regular season at home this weekend against St. Cloud State.

“I think it’s great situation to be it, right? Because this what you’re gonna face the rest of the way, right? You’re gonna be in games and game situations where there’s a little more pressure. There’s a little more at stake and we’ll see how we handle it. But I like the fact that, you know, we’re getting an opportunity to play at home here and hopefully we can continue it, you know, after this weekend by my winning a game or two,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

Puck drop for Friday night’s game at Amsoil Arena is set for 7:30 p.m.