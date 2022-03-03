UMD’s Elizabeth Giguere, Gabbie Hughes Named Top-10 Finalists for Patty Kazmaier Award

The duo is the fifth pair of Bulldogs to land in the top ten and the first since 2006.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD women’s hockey senior forwards Elizabeth Giguere and Gabbie Hughes have been named finalists for the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award, given to the top player in Division I women’s hockey.

The duo is the fifth pair of Bulldogs to land in the top ten and the first since 2006. Giguere won the award in 2020 while at Clarkson.

The top three finalists will be announced on March 17th and the winner will be revealed on March 26th. UMD has never had a Patty Kazmaier award winner.