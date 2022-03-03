West Duluth Dairy Queen has Reopened for 2022 Season

DULUTH, MN – Dilly bars and buster bars are once again available at your favorite Dairy Queen spot on Grand Avenue in West Duluth. Wednesday marked the reopening for the 2022 season, and even with the prospect of a couple more months of winter weather, it is close enough to spring from them to reopen for business.

“We’re really glad to be back here. I know its sun shiny today, I know we’ve got some weather coming this weekend, but that doesn’t matter. Whether it’s 45 and snowless or 25 and snow piles, everyone’s always happy to see the Dairy Queen open out here in West Duluth,” said owner Charles Koltes.

If you aren’t able to stop in in the next couple of weeks, circle March 21 on your calendars as that is free cone day for everyone who stops by, no questions asked.