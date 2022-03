Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum to Release Figurines of John Shuster, Matt Hamilton

The bobbleheads are only available online and will ship out in July.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced Friday morning that they are releasing limited-edition bobbleheads featuring U.S. Olympic curlers Matt Hamilton and Superior’s John Shuster.

Each one comes with a removable gold medal. The bobbleheads are only available online and will ship out in July.