Cherry’s Isaac Asuma Becomes Program’s All-Time Leading Scorer

The sophomore has 1,836 points, moving ahead of Jessa Schroetter's record of 1,797.

CHERRY, Minn. – Earlier this week, Cherry’s Isaac Asuma became the program’s all-time leading scorer in a win over Northland.

Asuma and the Tigers will close out their regular season Friday night at home against Mesabi East.