City Crews Are Responding to a Water Main Break in West Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in West Duluth

The break was reported Friday afternoon and is located on the 600 block of North Central Avenue.

City officials say water has been turned off on North Central Avenue from Central Place to Cody Street.



It is not known how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.