Cloquet Girls Basketball Tops Hermantown to Advance to Section Finals

CLOQUET, Minn. – In the Section 7AAA semi-finals, Cloquet picked up the win over Hermantown 68-51 Friday night.

The Lumberjacks move on to face Grand Rapids, who defeated North Branch 81-51. The section championship game will take place Thursday night in Hermantown.