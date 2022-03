Coaches Corner: Jason Kalin

For this week's segment, we chat with the former head coach of the Superior boys hockey team.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we hear from Jason Kalin who announced this week that after 21 seasons, he is stepping down as head coach of the Superior boys hockey team. In his time with the Spartans, they won over 300 games and captured three state championships.