CSS Shows Support for Ukraine

DULUTH, Minn. — As the Russian invasion continues to disrupt and destroy Ukraine, and kill or force out its citizens, the College Of Saint Scholastica decided to show their support with a prayer service.

CSS’s international students, and students of different religious backgrounds came together Friday for one common reason, to show support for Ukraine.

They held a prayer service in the chapel, then went outside to tie blue and yellow ribbons around their peace pole on campus in solidarity.

“I think this essential for everyone to come together at any time, but especially in moments of crisis like this. When there’s suffering around the world, we as a catholic Benedictine school, feel that it’s really important that we come together as peace makers and that we call for peace and we call our leaders to live into that peace,” Mark Hakes, Assistant Ministry Director said.

Also beginning Friday night, the school will light their tower blue and yellow, and these lights will remain on till Sunday march 13th.