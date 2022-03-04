Duluth Cider and PAVSA Partner for Bags Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn. — A fundraiser took place at Duluth Cider Friday evening, which is helping support a program that provides aid to survivors of sexual assault.

The event was originally supposed to involve curling, but with the warmer temps the past few days, they had to move the fundraiser indoors and switched to bags.

Wild State provided a dollar from every sale that night to go towards supporting PAVSA.

The Development and Operations Coordinator tells us, bringing the community together to not only raise funds but awareness about the organization is important to highlight in many ways.

“Unrestricted funds and fundraisers are super important for no profits, so doing things like this like gives you a little more flexibility to provide our services on kind of a larger scale lens that maybe other foundations may not be as specifically geared to fund,” Vanessa Lebens, Development And Operations Coordinator said.

The event only took place Friday night from 5 to 9, but officials say to look out for more events in April.