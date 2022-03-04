Duluth Public Schools Moving to “Optional” Masking Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth public schools will be moving to optional masking beginning next week.

On Friday, Duluth superintendent John Magas released a weekly update statement where he announced the decision to move from required masking to optional masking.

“Updated COVID-19 community levels released Thursday, March 3 shows community levels are low in St. Louis County. Based on this recent update, Duluth Public Schools will shift to optional, rather than requiring, masking starting Monday, March 7,” said Magas.

Magas continued that bullying or harassment of any kind towards students and staff who wish to continue wearing masks will not be tolerated.

Students and staff in the district’s preschool departments will continue to follow current mask-wearing policies.

“Duluth Public Schools will use Duluth area and district COVID-19 cases when deciding if or when to pivot on the masking policy. The COVID-19 data is updated weekly on Thursdays. Parents, staff, and students will be notified no later than Friday afternoon each week and the change will take place starting the following Monday,” said Magas.

The district says families and staff should still be prepared for a possible switch in masking policies and keep masks on hand.