Esko Girls Basketball Looking to Break Through in Competitive Bracket

The Eskomos will take on Virginia Saturday at 4:00 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the section 7AA tournament at Hermantown High School.

ESKO, Minn. – We’ve reached the quarterfinals in the section 7AA girls basketball tournament.

One of the teams remaining is Esko who knocked off Hinckley-Finlayson on Thursday night behind 34 points from senior Jayden Karppinen. The team says with eight teams remaining, there is no favorite to come out of the section.

“Focusing on what we can control and just playing the best of our ability and counting on our defense to back us up at all times is really our main focuses. I think it just escalates that competition for everybody to play in because it makes us all bring our A game and just fight until the end,” Karppinen said.

“I think Pequot Lakes is probably the clear favorite and then after them it could be just about anybody. It’s playoff time and anything can happen at any time so we just have to be as best prepared as you can be,” head coach Scott Antonutti added.

