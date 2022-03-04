Essentia Donates $35k for Boys and Girls Clubs Mental Health Program

In 2019 the Boys and Girls Clubs began providing mental health services to integrate mental health staff and create dialogues to remove the stigma attached to mental health related issues.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland received a generous donation to support the mental health access program.

Essentia Health donated $35,000 thousand dollars to support the growing program.

The grant helps with the costs of adding a full-time behavioral health coordinator position to oversee the program.

“For outpatient services to come on-site and see the youth so that they’re not falling through the cracks we’re removing those barriers when it comes to connecting those services,” said Tammy Sundbom Resource Development Director.

In 2019 the Boys and Girls Clubs began providing mental health services to integrate mental health staff and create dialogues to remove the stigma attached to mental health related issues.