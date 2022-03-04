Former UWS Goalie Morgan Philliber Named Assistant Coach for Buena Vista Women’s Soccer Team

During the 2021 spring season, Philiber was named UMAC Defensive Player of the Year and this past season, she helped guide the Yellowjackets to the NCAA tournament.

STORM LAKE, Iowa – Former UW-Superior soccer goalie Morgan Philliber has just been hired as the new assistant coach for the Buena Vista University women’s soccer team.

