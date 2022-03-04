Lake Superior College To Make Masking Optional as of Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College announced Friday that masking will be optional on all LSC campuses effective Monday, March 7.

The decision comes after community levels in St. Louis County were reduced from a high level to a low level.

“I want to thank everyone for helping keep LSC safe and open during these challenging times,” said Lake Superior College President Patricia Rogers. “I know masking, social distancing, speaking through plexiglass, and endless zoom meetings have been challenging for these past two years, but now here we are! I am so pleased to officially lift the mask mandate as of Monday, March 7, 2022. We will, of course, continue to monitor the situation and must remain vigilant and flexible as things change around us. But for right now, beginning Monday, masking on campus is optional.”

Students, staff, faculty, and campus guests who choose to continue to wear a mask will be fully supported.

College officials say they will continue to work closely with public health officials and community and state partners to monitors community levels and guidance.

If community levels increase, masking may become required once again.