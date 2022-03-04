Masks Now Optional for Duluth ISD 709 Students, Staff

DULUTH, Minn.- Masks will now be optional for students and staff in the Duluth Public School District.

Superintendent John Magas says as of Thursday covid-19 community levels are low in St. Louis County.

Under medium levels, the district would recommend mask-wearing in buildings and on buses, and under high levels, staff and students would have to mask up again.

Magas says while he’s excited to see faces, the district fully supports those who still want to wear masks and no bullying or harassment will be tolerated.

“The entire time that I’ve been here unfortunately we’ve had the need for mask-wearing based on that guidance and I’m so excited,” said Magas.

“Thinking about English language learners or thinking about students that might be working with speech and language challenges that making this an option would be really beneficial for all of those situations,” he said. “And I think it’s going to be great to see people smiling.”

Masks are still required in the district preschool department following current federal program mandates.

The option of a 10-day mask mandate will be on the table if transmission spikes in district buildings.

Parents, staff, and students will be notified no later than Friday afternoon each week if a mask change is to start the following Monday.