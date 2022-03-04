Nordic Auction’s New Format Proving Popular With Railroad Collectors

DULUTH, Minn. — This weekend local locomotive lovers will be showcasing historic items from the Midwest and beyond at a railroad auction in Duluth.

After the seven auctions last June that came from the Carr’s Hobby Shop closing, the owner of Nordic Auction began doing his sales half in person and half online which he says gained him more traction than ever with railroad collectors.

Now items from 3 of those collectors will be auctioned off tomorrow morning, and he hopes the clients and collections keep coming.

“When you have museum quality pieces, this is the way to go, this is the way to do this, to get the exposure. Some of the railroad stuff i have are from the east coast, some are from the west coast, so now these people, they’d never find me in Duluth Minnesota, now its online, now they can,” Forrest Evavold, Owner Of Nordic Auction said.

The show will take place at Nordic Auction on Courtland St. next to I-35 Saturday morning at 9 AM.