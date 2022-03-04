NWS Warns of ‘Messy’ Storm Bringing Mix of Rain, Snow, Ice

DULUTH, Minn-. The Northland is bracing for a winter storm bringing with it a mixed bag of elements we haven’t seen in a few months.

“We’ve got quite the messy system that’s coming in this week, or, this weekend,” said Ketzel Levens, NWS Meteorologist.

While winter storms over the previous months have brought colder temperatures and snow, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Duluth say the addition of rain and mixed wintry weather is a sign the seasons are beginning to change.

“We’re starting to transfer into more of our spring weather now,” Levens said. “Our Jetstream is starting to shift as well, so we’re just getting these weather patterns that have a little bit more energy to them, and they’re starting to shift a little bit further north.”

“So we have that potential to see this kind of mixed precipitation event. It’s not unusual for this time of year, she said.

The freezing rain this storm could bring has the potential to affect roads, trees, and powerlines. Forecasters recommend drivers park their cars inside and keep windshield wipers down during these ice storms.