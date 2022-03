Prep Boys Basketball: Esko, Cloquet Pick Up Wins on Final Night of Regular Season

The Eskomos and Lumberjacks end their respective seasons on a high note.

ESKO, Minn. – Koi Perich would finish with 47 points as the Esko boys basketball team knocked off Brooklyn Center 92-74 Friday night.

In other prep boys basketball action, Cloquet picked up a road win over Proctor 84-48.