Roth’s OT Goal Gives UMD Men’s Hockey Win Over St. Cloud State

Tanner Laderoute also scored for the Bulldogs who will end their regular season Saturday night at home against the Huskies.

DULUTH, Minn. – Kobe Roth would score his second goal of the game in overtime as the UMD men’s hockey team rallied to top St. Cloud State 3-2 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

