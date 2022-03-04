UMD Planetarium Re-Opens after Two Years

DULUTH, Minn. — After two years in the dark due to the pandemic, The UMD Planetarium is ready shine a light and educate people on the solar system and stars again.

In the time they were closed for covid-19 safety, the planetarium made updates to their software system for higher resolution images and introduced new shows.

So the director says she has been waiting for this moment for a while, and is excited bring people back inside so she can continue her passion of giving them an even better glimpse at the wonders of space.

“I always get that feedback that its very apparent that when I start talking, how much I love what I do, and love what I’m talking about and that also makes me happy to see that others are responding to that, and I’m hopefully kind of creating that spark and interest in others as well,” Jessica Rogers, Planetarium Director said.

The planetarium has shows throughout the weekend, tickets can be found on their website, $5 dollars for adults and $3 dollars for kids.