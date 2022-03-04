UMD’s Matt Anderson Set to Break Program Record for Games Played

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the UMD men’s hockey team will honor 12 seniors on their roster, which includes some fifth-year seniors, too. And one of them will be making some history Saturday night.

According to UMD play-by-play announcer Zach Schneider, defenseman Matt Anderson will set the program record for all-time games played with 175, surpassing the record set by Jim Johnson when he suited up for the Bulldogs from 1981 to 1985. His blueline partner Louie Roehl is just one game behind him so he will move into second all-time very soon.

The group of fifth-year seniors, which also includes forwards Kobe Roth and Koby Bender and goalie Ben Patt, have won over 100 games together, including two national championships.