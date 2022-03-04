Vision Northland Project 72% Complete, Crews Focus on Developing Interior

The Vision Northland Project is slated to be complete in the 1st quarter of 2023 and open to patients in the 3rd quarter.

DULUTH, Minn.- The interior of Essentia’s Vision Northland redevelopment is taking shape and we have got an inside look at the inside of the building.

Last week contractors marked the milestone of the multi-million dollar project being fully-enclosed.

This means the exterior was largely completed, and crews got started on casework, flooring, painting, and more.

The project is now 72% complete, and hospital leaders say it makes the goal of better caring for patients with updated technology and facilities that much closer.

“You’re going to be seeing studs but then you’re going to be seeing walls, you’re going to be seeing painted walls you’re going to be seeing headwalls installed,” said Dr. Robert Erickson, Physician Lead.

“There’s going to be various layers of completion as you go to different floors again this has been well-timed out by the contractor,” Dr. Erickson said. “To me it’s amazing it’s almost like building a spaceship, there’s a palpable excitement among the staff.”

