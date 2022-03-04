Wellness Center Hosts Prayer Service For Ukraine

DULUTH, Minn. – A local wellness center gathered to hold a prayer service Thursday night to express their compassion for Ukraine and the world.

In Harmony Reiki and Inner Wellness held a non-denominational prayer to give people a voice to their inter peace.

The owner, Debbie Merrick, said she thinks the community needed a place to meditate and draw positive energy to each other.

“The people I know are just emotionally heartbroken that this is happening in Urkaine and they really need an outlet of something that they can actually do about it to help,” Merrick said.

Merrick said she’s willing to keep hosting prayer service and wants her business to be whatever the community needs it to be.