Hermantown Boys Hockey Earns Top Seed for Class A State Tournament

The Hawks earn the No. 1 seed in Class A for the second year in a row and will face New Prague in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The boys hockey state brackets have been released and for the second year in a row, Hermantown is the top seed in Class A.

The Hawks will face New Prague in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 9, at 6:00 p.m. Hermantown went 26-2 this season, earning the Hawks’ 13th trip to state in the past 14 seasons.

The state semifinals are set for Friday, March 11 with the Class A state championship game set for Saturday, March 12 at noon. All games will take place at the Xcel Energy Center.