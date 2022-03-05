Northlanders, Hundreds Globally Bid For Railroad Items at Nordic Auction

DULUTH, Minn.- Railroad enthusiasts got a chance to get their hands on some unique pieces of locomotive history.

300 items including signs and bells were up for bid at Nordic Auction.

Along with Northlanders there live, about 550 people worldwide joined in online from so many countries that they even had to bring in a translator for some exchanges.

“Growing up in the auction business it was all local and you get to know all the people that come to our auctions and they become family but now we are getting calls from all over the world,” Heather Opsahl, of Nordic Auction. “Exciting to know that Nordic Auction’s branched out a lot further than just Duluth, Minnesota.

Nordic Auction will host another live and online auction later in April featuring 400 vintage toys.