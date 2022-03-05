Prep Girls Basketball: Proctor, Cromwell-Wright Advance to Section Semifinals

The Rails will face Pequot Lakes in the section 7AA semifinals on Wednesday, while the Cardinals will play Ely in the section 7A semifinals on Wednesday night.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Behind 27 points from Payton Rodberg, the Proctor girls basketball team got the 62-48 win over Duluth Marshall in the section 7AA quarterfinals.

The Rails move on to face top-seeded Pequot Lakes, who defeated Mesabi East 70-34, Wednesday at 5:30 in Hermantown. In the other half of the bracket, Esko vs. Virginia and Pierz vs. Crosby-Ironton were postponed due to weather and will be made up on a day to be announced.

In section 7A, Cromwell-Wright shook off a slow start to defeat Floodwood in the quarterfinals. The Cardinals will face Ely, who upset South Ridge 69-63, in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at UMD. Meanwhile, Mountain Iron-Buhl defeated North Woods 91-40 and Chisholm defeated Cherry 65-63. The Rangers and Bluestreaks will play Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at UMD.