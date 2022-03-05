UMD Men’s Hockey Shut Out by St. Cloud State in Regular Season Finale

With the win, St. Cloud State will host UMD for next week's NCHC best-of-three quarterfinal series.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team could not find the back of the net on Saturday night as St. Cloud State got the 2-0 win. With the win, the Huskies and Bulldogs tie for fourth in the NCHC, but St. Cloud State wins the tiebreaker and will host UMD for next week’s NCHC quarterfinal series.

Ryan Fanti finished with 22 saves for the Bulldogs.

UMD ends the regular season with a 17-15-4 overall record (10-7-2 NCHC) and will now head to St. Cloud State for the best-of-three quarterfinal series next weekend.