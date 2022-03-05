UMD Planetarium Sells Out First Weekend Back

DULUTH, Minn. — The UMD Planetarium re-opened on Friday after 2 years of being closed, and it was obvious children and families were eager to be back inside, exploring the galaxies.

The director tells us Friday night exceeded her expectations. She was nervous people wouldn’t buy tickets after being closed due to covid concerns, but they sold out for the first show back.

Some updates made to the system allowed the shows to be presented in higher resolution as well, which was a hit for viewers.

“It was really cool, the first time we did a very close up fly over of the moon, and you could just hear everyone went “oh whoa” cause you could just see the detail of the craters as we were flying through and it was just great,” Jessica Rogers, Planetarium Director said.

The Planetarium is open at half capacity currently, but they hope to move back to full capacity as all of their shows have sold out so far.

