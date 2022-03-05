UMD Women’s Hockey Falls to Minnesota in WCHA Final Face-Off Semifinal

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team fell behind early and couldn’t catch back up as top-seeded University of Minnesota got the 5-1 win in the WCHA Final Face-Off semifinal game.

Elizabeth Giguere scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs while Jojo Chobak made 34 saves.

The Gophers move on to the WCHA Championship game on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs fall to 24-11-1 and now wait to find out if they receive an NCAA Tournament bid, with the selection show taking place Sunday at 8:00 p.m.