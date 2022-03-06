Bucktales Cantina & Grill Moving To Former Shorty’s Building In Downtown Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A popular downtown Superior restaurant known as Shorty’s closed suddenly last June, but the space is about to get new life and new flavor.

Dee Morales, owner of Bucktales Cantina & Grill in Pattison Park, finalized the purchase of the Shorty’s building on Tower Avenue a couple weeks ago.

Morales said while it’s a big task to expand from his small location on the outskirts of the city, he’s excited to bring new Mexican cuisine and business to Tower Avenue.

“I never think I was going to own a business in this scale. When we bought Bucktales, it was just to do a little cooking, go talk to people and that’s it. I never think it was going to get bigger. I think it’s something that Superior needs — more business coming to the business district,” Morales said.

Morales hopes to open the new location this spring.

He’s looking to hire cooks, bartenders and servers.