Community Pictures Of Duluth’s Lift Bridge, Other Structures Lit For Ukraine

DULUTH, Minn. — Sunday marked the final night of the Lift Bridge and Enger Tower being lit blue and yellow for Ukraine after doing so for the past week. Duluth Mayor Emily Larson will be releasing an updated lighting policy for the Lift Bridge and Enger Tower in 60 days after the community spoke up in numbers to light the bridge for causes like Ukraine defending its freedom. Click the video for a look at some of the photos people captured of the bridge and other structures.