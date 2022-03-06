Ski Carnival Closes Out Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club Celebration

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Cross-Country Ski Club hosted a year-end celebration this weekend that concluded Sunday at Spirit Mountain.

The event was a ski carnival that had different courses and activities for young skiers to do from bingo to races.

The idea was to get kids out at the end of ski lesson season to say good bye to the winter months and hello to spring skiing.

A volunteer said seeing kids out with their families is one of the best ways to immerse children into the sport.

“My husband and my 5 year old daughter and I, we come out here or just our skiing in general anywhere often and so it’s really special to see a lot of families doing that and I think kids will be lifelong skiers if they get out with families and do it, and enjoy winter,” Molly Shoberg, a volunteer at the event said.

This is the first year they have done this festival, but the turnout was bigger than expected.