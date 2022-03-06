St. Scholastica’s Sam Eben Ebai Jr., UW-Superior’s Gage Stankiewicz Qualify for NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

The action gets started on Friday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., – A few local athletes have officially qualified for next weekend’s NCAA DIII Indoor Track and Field Championships.

St. Scholastica’s Samuel Eben Ebai Jr. is the first sprinter in program history to compete at an NCAA Championship and will race in the 60-meter dash.

Esko thrower Gage Stankiewicz will represent UW-Superior in the shot put. He is the ninth athlete in the past 12 seasons to qualify for the Yellowjackets.

