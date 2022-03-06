UMD Basketball Teams Learn NCAA Tournament Bids

The UMD women earned the No. 3 seed in the Central Region and will head to Fort Hays State to take on Nebraska-Kearney, while the UMD men earned the No. 2 seed and will head to Augustana to take on Washburn. This will be the first time both teams will play in the NCAA Tournament since 2003.

DULUTH, Minn. – After strong regular seasons and NSIC championship game appearances, both UMD basketball teams are officially going dance.

The UMD women earned an automatic bid after winning back-to-back NSIC Tournament Championships. The Bulldogs earned the No. 3 seed in the Central Region in their fourth straight NCAA Tournament and will face Nebraska-Kearney in the first round at Fort Hays State.

Meanwhile, the UMD men are headed to their first NCAA Tournament since the 2002-03 season. They’ll go to Augustana as the No. 2 seed and take on No. 7 seed Washburn.

