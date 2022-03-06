UMD Men’s Hockey Talks “Inconsistency” in Regular Season Finale Loss

Because of the head-to-head tiebreaker, St. Cloud State will host UMD for the best-of-three quarterfinal series starting Friday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Following an overtime win on Friday, the UMD men’s hockey team needed just one point on Saturday to clinch home ice. But St. Cloud State got the 2-0 win, the first regulation win between these two teams this year. They finished tied for fourth in the NCHC standings, but the Huskies won the tiebreaker, sending UMD on the road for the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

“Inconsistent, we’re up and down, it’s unbelievable. I thought the second half of the game we were a pretty good team, we didn’t start the game on time. It’s the story of the year: find a way to score some goals one game, don’t find ways to score goals the next game, that’s probably the main concern. We’ve got playoffs, it’s a second season and we’ve got to find that. Have a good week of practice and go into their building and win two games. Three games to win two. If you want to keep playing, that’s what we need to do,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

St. Cloud State will host UMD for the best-of-three quarterfinal series starting Friday.