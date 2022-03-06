UMD Women’s Hockey to Head to Minneapolis to Take on Harvard to Open NCAA Tournament

This is the first time the Bulldogs have earned back-to-back NCAA Tournament bids since 2010 and 2011.

DULUTH, Minn. – After a disappointing loss in the WCHA semifinal on Saturday, the UMD women’s hockey team got some good news on Sunday as they found out they’re officially headed back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs are headed back to Minneapolis and will face Harvard in the regional semifinals. Last season, the Bulldogs earned their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 and then advanced to their first Frozen Four in 11 years. Now, UMD is earning its 10th overall trip and back-to-back NCAA Tournament bids for the first time since 2010 and 2011.

“It’s also super special to be apart of that build. To see it from where we had some heartbreaking losses our freshman and sophomore years and then to be able to make the NCAA Tournament at the end of it is a lot of special opportunities for us,” forward Naomi Rogge said.

“It’s a proud moment for us as a staff and certainly for our players but this is what we wanted to do here at UMD when we came here 7 years ago and to be a perennial team in the NCAA Tournament for two years is really special and we want to keep it going,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

The game between UMD and Harvard is set for Thursday night. The winner will then face No. 2 seed Minnesota.