39th Annual First Ship Contest Now Open

DULUTH, Minn. – Visit Duluth and the Duluth Seaway Port Authority have teamed up once again for the 39th Annual First Ship Contest.

To submit your guess for the exact date and time the season’s first “saltie” passes under the Aerial Lift Bridge, head to visitduluth.com/firstship or click here.

The contest closes at midnight on March 24.

This year, the Grand Prize winner of the 2022 First Ship Contest will win a Duluth getaway, including lodging accommodations, gift cards for dining and shopping, and passes to attractions.

More contest details and prize information can all be found at visitduluth.com.