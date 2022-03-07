39th Annual First Ship Contest Now Underway

DULUTH, MN – While the Twin Ports gets ready for a new shipping season, the Duluth Seaway Port Authority along with Visit Duluth have opened up submissions for the annual First Ship Contest. While the Twin Ports will likely see several ore bearing ships at first, the arrival of the first ocean going vessel, or “Saltie”, is the symbolic start to the season.

“Every year we really welcome that arrival of the first ship because it kicks off so much of that trade and commerce that this port, this world port is part of. We definitely celebrate it for that purpose, but also it’s just fun to celebrate with the community, and be able to have everyone line up in Canal Park there along the ship piers and see that first ship come in. It’s a fun signal to the start of the season and it’s so big and public. It’s something we can all share together,” said Jayson Hron, Director of Communication and Marketing at Duluth Seaway Port Authority.

Anyone can submit a guess on which day and time they think the first Saltie will arrive and prizes include local lodging, food, and tickets for local attractions. Submissions end at midnight on March 24. Click here for more information.