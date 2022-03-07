AAD Shrine Circus is Back for Its 100th Year

DULUTH, Minn.-The AAD Shrine Circus returns to Amsoil Arena this year after missing the last couple of years due to COVID.

This year is a special year to celebrate as it marks the 100th anniversary of the AAD Shrine Circus.

The circus is the single largest-running event in Duluth history. The Circus will be taking place on April 9 and 10, and with its 100th anniversary, tickets will be sold at a discounted price.

“This year the show is going to be all 100-percent thrill and dazzling acts for the kids and adults. Motorcycles, trapeze, clowns, other various thrill and fun acts will be on display,” AAD Shrine Potentate, Paul Vizanko says.

Discounted tickets can be purchased at Super One Food stores across the region. You can also purchase tickets at the AAD Shrine or on the day of at the gate.