Bowling Teams Wanted For Saturday’s ‘Hunger Bowl Twin Ports’

DULUTH, Minn. – If you like to bowl and want to help those in need of food, Hunger Bowl Twin Ports is the place to be this weekend.

Saturday’s bowling tournament at the newly remodeled Superior Lanes in Superior is part of a big fundraising effort for Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, with the help of nearly 50 insurance agencies across town.

For the last few weeks, those agencies have been accepting food and cash donations, including the owner of Zenith Auto Glass who says donations go a long way, especially cash when is donated through Second Harvest.

“Your cash donations are seven-to-one over regular consumer purchasing powers, so every dollar is worth $7,” said George Weller, owner of Zenith Auto Glass

There are still openings for bowling teams this Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. at Superior Lanes.

Just log on to ZenithAutoGlass.com to get signed up, or check out Hunger Bowl Twin Ports on Facebook for more information.

FOX 21 is a proud sponsor of the event.