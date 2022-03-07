Cloquet Police Investigating ‘Suspicious Death’

CLOQUET, Minn. – Authorities in Cloquet say they are investigating the death of a woman that is being considered suspicious.

The Cloquet Police Department, Fond du Lac Police Department, and Cloquet Fire District responded to a medical call on Thursday around 7:24 a.m. at 956 Trettel Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene they found an unresponsive female. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation remains open and active.

