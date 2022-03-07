Coffee Conversation: ShamROCK the House with 9th Annual Shamrock Shake Fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities

DULUTH, Minn.- March is here, and so are some favorite green seasonal treats. 225 McDonald’s Restaurants in the upper Midwest are back with the 9th Annual Shamrock Shake Fundraiser, “ShamROCK THE HOUSE!”

From March 7-17 McDonald’s owner/operators in MN, western WI, and Ironwood will donate 25 cents of every Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry sold to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest (RMHC-UM) and The Ronald McDonald House of Rochester.