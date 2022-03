Esko Girls Basketball Advance to Section 7AA Semi-Finals

The Eskomos move on to face Pierz in the Section 7AA semi-finals Wednesday night.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Senior guard Jayden Karppinen continued her hot streak in the playoffs with a team-high 24 points as the Esko girls basketball team defeated Virginia 47-43 Monday night at Hermantown High School.

