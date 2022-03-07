Last-Ditch Talks Seek To Avert Teacher Strikes in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Last-ditch talks are underway in the Minneapolis and St. Paul public school districts.

Teachers could strike as soon as Tuesday morning over wages, class sizes, and mental health services for a collective 63,000 students.

State mediators were trying Monday to facilitate the negotiations in both districts. The teachers’ union in Minneapolis has accused administrators of “not even pretending to avoid a strike.”

In St. Paul, the sides were discussing district offers and union counteroffers on a range of issues.

The two districts say virtually all classes would be canceled in a strike, though some services and school sports would continue.